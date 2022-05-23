Ask the Expert
Stormy start to the work week with heavy rain
use caution on this morning's commute as we're going to see thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds moving in between seven and eight o'clock eight o'
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT
Use caution on this morning’s commute as we’re going to see thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds moving in between seven and eight o’clock eight o’clock looks like the peak chance of rain temperatures in the mid 70s. Umbrella time for sure as those rain chances really crank up at that eight o’clock hour and then we’ll see a scattering of showers and storms possible into the midday hours as they move east or Eastern communities get involved with those showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s but very humid, so it’s going to feel more like it’s almost 90 degrees. This evening. Scattered showers and storms 83 to 74. And then as we go into the overnight the rain chances will drop off to 20% 70 degrees. We’ll start off rain chances will take a little bit of a break as we get into the middle of the week. But then ramp right back up Thursday as a formal system approaches it will bring us some drier air and a touch cooler especially in the mornings. Daytime highs will warm back up with extra Sunshine by Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

