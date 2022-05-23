Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is on the hunt for a woman that’s considered armed and dangerous.

Mykera Jones is wanted on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jones is 5′2, weighs around 160 pounds with a light complexion and numerous tattoos on her neck and the side of her face.

Police said on Friday, around 3 p.m., two men asked Jones for a ride to the store in the 500 block of Cedar Street. The men reported that on the way back, Jones pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the men. She then dumped them out and drove off.

Police said she’s from Dawson but could be in the Atlanta area in a two-door Mitsubishi.

Do not approach her if you see her or the car. Call 911 instead.

If you have any information concerning Jones’ whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.