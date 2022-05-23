Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman

Mykera Jones is considered armed and dangerous.
Mykera Jones is considered armed and dangerous.(Dawson Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is on the hunt for a woman that’s considered armed and dangerous.

Mykera Jones is wanted on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jones is 5′2, weighs around 160 pounds with a light complexion and numerous tattoos on her neck and the side of her face.

Police said on Friday, around 3 p.m., two men asked Jones for a ride to the store in the 500 block of Cedar Street. The men reported that on the way back, Jones pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the men. She then dumped them out and drove off.

Police said she’s from Dawson but could be in the Atlanta area in a two-door Mitsubishi.

Do not approach her if you see her or the car. Call 911 instead.

If you have any information concerning Jones’ whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
A fire occurred around 12a.m. Saturday.
Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire
The mother has spoken in front of the school board and said she still hasn't gotten any answers.
Lee Co. mom searching for solutions after daughter’s bullying incident
APD is investigating a Dunkin' Donuts car crash.
APD investing Dunkin’ Donuts car crash
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
Mother shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral

Latest News

WALB
Lee Co. parents raise bullying concerns
WALB
Valdosta Fire Dept. gives engine tour
WALB
300 boxes of food given out in Americus giveaway
WALB
Albany business offering free rides to polls for Tuesday’s elections
WALB
Baby formula shortage hits every store in Albany