Baby formula shortage hits every store in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The question many South Georgians continue to ask is where is the baby formula?

There is still very little formula on South Georgia store shelves.

The Biden Administration said there is some relief on the way as 78,000 pounds of formula was just imported.

Different babies have different needs. That’s what Kavonda Hammond learned firsthand as a first-time mother.

Most of the stores WALB went to had a yellow can, which was a milked-based formula with iron. That’s not what most parents need for their kids.

“I’m not sure if she’s going to be able to take it or not because she has to have a specific milk because she has stomach problems,” said Hammond, who still paid out of pocket for the formula.

The Neighborhood Walmart on Gillionville Road was completely out. (WALB)

Hammond said she and her friends try to work together to find the formula she needs within the limits of what stores offer. If not, she has to resort to a formula that may not work.

WALB News 10 met a woman at CVS who was searching from store to store. She said she was also trying to help out her friends who are also mothers. But she was having no luck in Albany after previously searching in Tifton.

A store manager at Mike’s Country Store said they have a formula with iron. It is sold at the counter and is limited to two.

The Neighborhood Walmart on Gillionville Road was completely out. Same case with Target on Dawson Road.

Target on Dawson Road was also out of baby formula. (WALB)

The most formula WALB saw available was at Publix on Dawson Road, but it still might not be what you need.

WIC, or the Woman, Infant, and Children Program, is responsible for more than 50% of baby formula sales across the country. WIC officials previously told WALB News 10 that the amount of formula in Albany is under control.

WALB is still working to figure out if some of the 78,000 pounds of imported formula will make it to Southwest Georgia shelves.

