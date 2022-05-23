APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau needs the community’s help identifying suspects in photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

APD said the suspects were involved in a robbery by sudden snatching at Dollar Tree, 500 North Slappey Boulevard. A cellphone was taken.

Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

