APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau needs the community’s help identifying suspects in photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
APD said the suspects were involved in a robbery by sudden snatching at Dollar Tree, 500 North Slappey Boulevard. A cellphone was taken.
Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
