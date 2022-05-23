Ask the Expert
APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree

APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree
APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau needs the community’s help identifying suspects in photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

APD said the suspects were involved in a robbery by sudden snatching at Dollar Tree, 500 North Slappey Boulevard. A cellphone was taken.

Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

