Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

Survivors and church leaders join in prayer and thank community members for their support...
Survivors and church leaders join in prayer and thank community members for their support nearly a week after a deadly shooting at a Taiwanese American church congregation Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. The community is reeling after the attack on a luncheon of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church that killed one and wounded five.(AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze.

The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn’t immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning’s prayer service.

Nearly a week later, Su said he can’t sleep and is struggling to heal from the attack that killed one and wounded five in the close-knit congregation in the Southern California community of Laguna Woods, which is made up largely of retirees.

“At that time, we were not afraid,” he said. “Later, when we think about it, we’re afraid.”

His comments came as survivors, churchgoers and leaders from the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church joined in prayer Saturday and thanked community members for their support at an event on the campus of Geneva Presbyterian Church, where the Taiwanese congregation shares space.

Authorities say the gunman, David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, was motivated by hatred of Taiwan, where he was born and grew up after his family was forced from mainland China when Communists took control. He had no connection to the church but spent about an hour with attendees apparently to gain their trust so he could execute his plot, authorities said.

Authorities said Chou had two 9 mm handguns and three bags containing four Molotov-cocktail-type incendiary devices and ammunition. They said he chained doors shut and glued locks before he began shooting.

Dr. John Cheng, the 52-year-old son of a congregant, charged him and was shot. He died at the scene, but his quick action disrupted the shooter, who was then hit by a chair thrown by the church’s former pastor, Billy Chang, and jumped on by several congregation members who used an extension cord to tie him up until police arrived.

Cheng was the only person killed. Five others were wounded, including four men aged 66 to 92 and an 86-year-old woman.

The community is still reeling from the attack. At Saturday’s event, churchgoers bowed their heads in prayer and several sobbed. Bouquets of sunflowers and roses were laid out with notes reading “RIP Dr. Cheng.”

Pastor Albany Lee, the congregation’s leader who was away last Sunday, said he remembers meeting with Cheng a few months ago while visiting the family after Cheng’s father died. He said Cheng, who didn’t usually attend the Taiwanese congregation but took his mother there last week, in his eyes is more than a hero but one of two angels who, along with Chang, saved the community.

On Sunday, his congregation will resume its weekly prayer service. Security will be tight and no media coverage allowed on the Geneva campus.

Lee said trauma specialists will be available to assist the community for the next few weeks and coming together for worship is critical, despite the pain many feel.

“I think this is the most important time that we need to come together as a faith community,” he said. “We can help each other.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Verdict reached in Ryan Duke trial
Both were charged with multiple counts of printing fictitious checks and tampering with evidence.
Albany search warrant leads to forgery arrest
Officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, near Sam’s...
APD investigates three-vehicle accident near Sam’s Club
The GBI said on Tuesday, around 10:03 p.m., the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI...
GBI: Homicide investigation underway in Colquitt Co.
Ocilla drug bust
2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust

Latest News

A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
Kenyari Sawyer was the Valedictorian for Monroe High School
Albany high school students graduate with high hopes