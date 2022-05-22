Albany business offering free rides to polls for Tuesday’s elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One business in Albany is making sure every voice is heard at Tuesday’s elections.

Eddie Cobb, owner of the Promise Land Funeral Home in Albany said it doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, if you need a ride you’ll get a ride to the polls on Tuesday.

He added the service applies to everyone in the Albany-Leesburg area.

The birth of the idea to give rides was after he met an elderly woman.

“She said the reason why. She doesn’t vote is because she doesn’t have a ride to go to the polls,” Cobb said.

Eddie Cobb says he got the idea after a few conversations he had in the community (WALB)

Although Cobb opened his funeral home business last year, he says he’s seen the need for a service like this.

“I’m just responding to the community. People want to go out and go vote, but they don’t have transportation to do it,” he said.

Cobb said he will drive as many people in need of a ride starting at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Best of all, it’s free

“We’re actually going to use his cars from the funeral home. We have a limousine, a minivan and a sedan. So, we’re actually going to take them in style,” he said.

Anyone looking for a ride to the polls on Election Day is encouraged to call Promise Land Funeral Home at 229 573 7355.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.