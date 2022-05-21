Monroe downs Westover in second Milton “June Bug” Griffin Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday night saw the end to spring high school football in the Good Life City as Monroe and Westover met in the second annual Milton “June Bug” Griffin Classic.

The Golden Tornadoes found the end zone early and often in the first half. Corey Randle found Malik Dixon to open the scoring and An’Drico Jackson found the end zone twice as Monroe was just too much for the Patriots.

The Golden Tornadoes defense pitched a shutout and Monroe would leave Hugh Mills Stadium with a 20-0 win.

“You know I saw some good things out of some guys, we clicked a little bit early on offensively,” said Monroe head coach Lacey Herring. “Defense man, defense was way ahead of the curve, played exceptionally well, I saw a lot of bright spots on defense, we have a lot of depth there. It’s huge for this program man, these kids, they work extremely hard all off-season. We put in a lot of time and effort into it and just seeing the fruits of your labor, you know early on like this, it gives us something to be excited about, something to really build on.”

“Just important, we have to realize where we’re at and continue to grow, you know offensively I had two guys that took varsity snaps last year playing for us, you know what I’m saying, an eighth grader at quarterback most of the night so it’s just a good way to come out and get reps and compete,” said Patriots head coach Adam Miller. “Hopefully we will watch the tape and see the good and the bad.”

Overall, a night to just get better as both teams will be looking for a lot of success this fall.

