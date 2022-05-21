ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most of the showers that we’ll see today will dissipate after sunset. There could be a few isolated storms into the overnight hours, but that’s really not going to be the case for a lot of areas. Now we’re going to see fairly muggy temperatures tonight as there is going to be plenty of moisture in the area. But we shouldn’t see as much fog in the forecast due to other limiting factors. On Sunday as we move throughout the day, there will be plenty of moisture once again to bring in an opportunity for numerous showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Most of this will be daytime heat-related, but we’ll also be seeing at least a short wave that will be moving closer to us and causing an enhancement of the rainfall. Now there could be some strong to evens possibly severe storms, but it’s looking like the biggest threat is going to be damaging winds, lightning, and the opportunity for some hail and fairly heavy downpours.

We’ll also be seeing temperatures mainly tomorrow sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s. Getting a little bit closer to the workweek. We’ll be seeing a frontal system that’ll be moving through this cold front will be stalling out leading to an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Over the next several days. We had that warm and moist air mass still in place throughout that entire time so you can expect showers and thunderstorms. Monday Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. With the possibility of severe threats. Primarily those damaging winds, heavy rainfall, small hail, and lightning. We’ll also be seeing that cold front work its way out of here. Getting a little bit closer to the end of next week. Now we will begin to see a high-pressure system take over from Memorial Day weekend. As we go throughout the week, temperatures mainly will be sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s. And then we’ll be drier, sunny, and warm into Memorial Day weekend.

