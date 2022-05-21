Fentanyl usage on the rise in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -More than 100,000 people in America died of drug overdoses last year.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse, fentanyl was a factor in more than half of those overdose deaths.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller like morphine, but it’s about 50 to 100 times stronger. It’s extremely dangerous as a recreational drug.

David Edwards, EMS Director for Crisp County, said that he has seen fentanyl usage on the rise in Crisp County.

“Fentanyl is probably a wonder pain relief drug when used properly and issued by a licensed medical provider,” Edwards said. “It comes in many forms. Pills, patches and they’re both like time-released dosages.”

David Edwards is he EMS Director for Crisp County. He says fentanyl is made to be used as a pain reliever and can be dangerous even if obtained legally if it's not used the right way. (WALB)

He said fentanyl is dangerous as a street drug, but it can be equally dangerous when used legally.

“Sometimes it can be accidental. People misunderstand. They take the wrong dosage. Either too much or not enough,” he said. “They don’t get relief and they take more. They get into an area where they may accidentally take too much. Or they apply a patch too often. Things like that.”

Chip Walls, Assistant Director for Crisp County EMS, said he has seen a huge increase in fentanyl usage in recent years and adds that he mainly sees accidental usage in older people and purposeful usage in younger people.

He also said people should not rely on things like Narcan to reverse the effects.

Narcan spray used to reverse the affects of drug overdoses. (WALB)

“Typically we can give a small amount to reverse the effects of the narcotic that they’ve overdosed on,” Walls said. “If they have used fentanyl a lot of times, we don’t even have enough Narcan to reverse the effects of that particular drug.”

He adds that if a person does survive the drug, it can have long-lasting effects on their body.

Chip Walls is the Assistant Director for Crisp County EMS. He says EMS often times does not have enough Narcan to reverse the affects of fentanyl overdoses. (WALB)

“It stops you from breathing. It suppresses your respiratory drive. If you take fentanyl and you stop breathing for a long period of time before rescue workers can get to you to revive you,” he said. “you can have issues where your brain didn’t have oxygen for a long time.”

Edwards said that fentanyl does not affect everybody the same and that different factors such as size, age and weigh determine how quickly or harshly the drugs will work in your system.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.