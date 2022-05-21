Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CEO of Albany Boys & Girls Club prepares for retirement

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the years, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, Marvin Laster has raised millions of dollars and improved many different clubs in Albany, Plains and Macon County.

Now Laster’s time is coming to an end but he still has some work to do. It’s also time for him to pass the torch.

Over the years, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, Marvin Laster has raised millions...
Over the years, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, Marvin Laster has raised millions of dollars and improved many different clubs in Albany, Plains, and Macon County.(WALB)

“What has to be done is we got to continue to make a smooth transition from myself to successor. Tim Wofford, who’s been in town and in place since November just as I had a year’s worth of transition period. He will have about 7-9 months of transitioning,” said Laster.

Wofford has has been the chief operating officer of the Boys and girls club for several months and it was expected for him to make this transition to CEO.

Tim Wofford has has been the chief operating officer of the Boys and girls club over these...
Tim Wofford has has been the chief operating officer of the Boys and girls club over these several months and it was expected for him to make this transition to CEO.(WALB)

But Laster is still the head man in charge and he has some work he wants to get done before he leaves his seat.

“Everybody is gearing up for the summer program. I’m here to put some final touches on the summer program. That is first and foremost but we do have some renovation projects and some ask out about 1.85 million dollars worth of ask out that we feel confident about,” he said. “That will allow us to make several renovations.”

Some of those renovations will include the clubs in Albany, Plains and Macon County.

Laster said these plans will keep Wofford pretty busy over the next few months, but Wofford plans to make mental health a focal point as soon as he becomes CEO.

“The mental health of our kids. Bring on a mobile program unit meaning bring our programs to the parks in the community where we don’t have a traditional clubhouse,” said Wofford.

Wofford will become the CEO on July 1 of this year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Verdict reached in Ryan Duke trial
Both were charged with multiple counts of printing fictitious checks and tampering with evidence.
Albany search warrant leads to forgery arrest
Officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, near Sam’s...
APD investigates three-vehicle accident near Sam’s Club
Ocilla drug bust
2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust
The GBI said on Tuesday, around 10:03 p.m., the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI...
GBI: Homicide investigation underway in Colquitt Co.

Latest News

Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods. They want to get...
Albany leaders want to get rid of blighted homes
A sign limiting how much baby formula each family can get per visit.
Richland mom struggles to find formula for twins
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Guest Editorial: It’s election season with the primaries around the corner
Editorial
Guest Editorial: It's election season with the primaries around the corner