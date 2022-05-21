CEO of Albany Boys & Girls Club prepares for retirement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the years, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, Marvin Laster has raised millions of dollars and improved many different clubs in Albany, Plains and Macon County.

Now Laster’s time is coming to an end but he still has some work to do. It’s also time for him to pass the torch.

“What has to be done is we got to continue to make a smooth transition from myself to successor. Tim Wofford, who’s been in town and in place since November just as I had a year’s worth of transition period. He will have about 7-9 months of transitioning,” said Laster.

Wofford has has been the chief operating officer of the Boys and girls club for several months and it was expected for him to make this transition to CEO.

But Laster is still the head man in charge and he has some work he wants to get done before he leaves his seat.

“Everybody is gearing up for the summer program. I’m here to put some final touches on the summer program. That is first and foremost but we do have some renovation projects and some ask out about 1.85 million dollars worth of ask out that we feel confident about,” he said. “That will allow us to make several renovations.”

Some of those renovations will include the clubs in Albany, Plains and Macon County.

Laster said these plans will keep Wofford pretty busy over the next few months, but Wofford plans to make mental health a focal point as soon as he becomes CEO.

“The mental health of our kids. Bring on a mobile program unit meaning bring our programs to the parks in the community where we don’t have a traditional clubhouse,” said Wofford.

Wofford will become the CEO on July 1 of this year.

