APD investing Dunkin’ Donuts car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a crash where one car ended up hitting the Dunkin’ Donuts located on Dawson Road.

On May 18 at around 9:49 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 2400 Block of Dawson Road.

Police said a 2006 Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Dawson Road when the driver attempted to switch lanes and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle flipped several times before hitting Dunkin’ Donuts.

The driver was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and received citations for failure to maintain lane, colliding with a stationary object, no license and no insurance.

This incident remains under investigation.

