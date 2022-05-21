Albany high school students graduate with high hopes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was a long-awaited day for many in South Georgian.

Before graduates moved their tassels from right to left, a lot of work was put in.

Graduates walk across the stage after accepting their diplomas (WALB)

“I’ve been waiting for this day for 4 years. I’m really proud not just for me but for everybody,” said Donovan Thorne, a Monroe High School graduate.

Thorne said that he plans on pursuing nursing. He is aware of the need for his occupation here in rural southwest Georgia.

“Yes, I know that for sure and I want to be one of the males that come out of the nursing field and medical field,” said Thorne.

Kenyari Sawyer, the Valedictorian of Monroe High School, has big plans too. Sawyer said she’s going to Howard University in Washington D.C. with the goal of being a defense attorney.

“It’s a big moment and I can finally say ‘I did it’. It’s a milestone,” Sawyer said.

Other graduates are keeping close to home like Tiana Lamar.

“I’ll be the fourth generation on my mom’s side at Albany State and third on my dad’s side,” Lamar said.

The graduates are entering an uncertain time economically with inflation and gas prices going up. Some grads said they are confident they can navigate through it.

One of them was Rajan Childs Jr. who is pursuing computer science.

“With the field I’m in now, I should be able to get a high-paying job that satisfies my needs and wants,” Childs said.

Of course, the graduates wouldn’t have crossed the stage if it weren’t for their parents. Some have their worries about the current economy but are confident their kids are ready.

“I believe in God and I trust God with everything they will do,” one parent said.

Dexter Mosley, another parent, said the graduation was bitter-sweet.

“I’m just speechless. This is my last child. Everyone’s graduated from high school. Some of them have gone to college and she’s planning on going to college,” Mosely said.

There were also graduates who are not pursuing college but are instead deciding to join the military. One of many is Jo’vion Henderson.

“[My parents] are proud because my grandad was a marine,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.