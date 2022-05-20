Thomas Co. man arrested for trafficking meth, aggravated assault on an officer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County man is now behind bars following an incident on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Agents received information that Kyle Turner would be delivering a quantity of methamphetamine.

Turner fled from agents after they set up surveillance. Deputies said Turner threw out methamphetamine on Highway 122, which was recovered by agents.

The sheriff’s office said he also attempted to hit several agents with his vehicle and was later arrested.

Turner was charged with:

Fleeing/eluding a police officer

Trafficking methamphetamine

Two counts of tampering with evidence

Two counts of obstruction of an officer

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts aggravated assault on a peace officer

Criminal interference with government property

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.