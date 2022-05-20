Jury still deliberating in Ryan Duke trial

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The jury in the Ryan Duke trial, the man charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead, is still deliberating.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon after eight days of testimony at the Irwin County Courthouse.

The jury resumed deliberations Friday morning.

Currently, the jury is reviewing a question before deliberations resume.

The jury is still deliberating in the Ryan Duke trial. We have a crew in the courtroom waiting on the jury's decision. The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon. @LiveWithHeidi @Jordan_LBarela pic.twitter.com/kyEIUnQoq0 — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) May 20, 2022

WALB News 10 has a crew in the courtroom now.

