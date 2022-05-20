Jury still deliberating in Ryan Duke trial
Duke charged in 2005 death, disappearance of Tara Grinstead
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The jury in the Ryan Duke trial, the man charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead, is still deliberating.
The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon after eight days of testimony at the Irwin County Courthouse.
The jury resumed deliberations Friday morning.
Currently, the jury is reviewing a question before deliberations resume.
