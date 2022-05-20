Ask the Expert
GBI: Homicide investigation underway in Colquitt Co.

The GBI said on Tuesday, around 10:03 p.m., the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist in a homicide that happened in the 300 block of Stanfill Road.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a homicide in Colquitt County, according to a release from the agency.

The GBI said on Tuesday, around 10:03 p.m., the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist in a homicide that happened in the 300 block of Stanfill Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Cameron Dickins was determined to have sustained a gunshot wound from someone at the residence.

Dickins was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

Agents and investigators processed the scene and began investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No charges have been filed against anyone at this time.

The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was completed.

This case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7460.

