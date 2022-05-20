Starting off mild and low 70s We’re going to warm up pretty fast once again today won’t be quite as hot as yesterday where he’s tied a new record or we tied a record that 99 Today will be at 90 1pm topping off at 96 There’s a chance showers and storms especially as we get into this evening around seven to nine will be the best chance here and all buddy. Southeastern committees actually have scattered showers and storms this afternoon. We’ll go from now indeed 78 mile to muggy for tomorrow we’ll start off at 72 The rain chances will come up to 50% tomorrow afternoon then 60% Sunday and Monday. Those will be the best chance picking up on some welding and rainfall and then a little bit drier on Tuesday with the rain chances building back you see that the seven day forecast has rain chance pretty much every day. So that’s going to be good news for those who are suffering from drought conditions. Temperatures relax Sunday and Monday into the mid 80s.

