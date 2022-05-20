Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Welcoming a wetter weekend
starting off mild and low 70s We're going to warm up pretty fast once again today won't be quite as hot as yesterday where he's tied a new record or we tied a r
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting off mild and low 70s We’re going to warm up pretty fast once again today won’t be quite as hot as yesterday where he’s tied a new record or we tied a record that 99 Today will be at 90 1pm topping off at 96 There’s a chance showers and storms especially as we get into this evening around seven to nine will be the best chance here and all buddy. Southeastern committees actually have scattered showers and storms this afternoon. We’ll go from now indeed 78 mile to muggy for tomorrow we’ll start off at 72 The rain chances will come up to 50% tomorrow afternoon then 60% Sunday and Monday. Those will be the best chance picking up on some welding and rainfall and then a little bit drier on Tuesday with the rain chances building back you see that the seven day forecast has rain chance pretty much every day. So that’s going to be good news for those who are suffering from drought conditions. Temperatures relax Sunday and Monday into the mid 80s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberations to resume Friday morning
The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments. It happened after 1:30 p.m.
APD investigating East Albany shooting
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
Defense counsel for a man convicted of a crime that was described by the prosecutors as “the...
Ga. Supreme Court hears appeal in Jeffery Peacock murder case
Both were charged with multiple counts of printing fictitious checks and tampering with evidence.
Albany search warrant leads to forgery arrest

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Forecast 05/19/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Forecast 05/19/22 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather