A chance for rain is back for Southwest Georgia moving into the weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An influx of tropical moisture will allow for a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms as we go into the weekend. A slight chance for a few showers into Saturday morning, but most will be dry. However, that does not mean we are going to be 100% dry a few heavy showers are going to be possible moving into the overnight hours. Lows temperatures will fall down into the 70s along with a few areas of patchy fog as plenty of moisture is going to be in southwest Georgia. Moving into Saturday, you might start off the day on the drier side so early plans do not need to be canceled, but going into the afternoon and evening fairly heavy rainfall is going to be possible in some parts. Strong storms are also possible tomorrow as a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather is possible. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail from these storms. So make sure you get the umbrellas, the rain gear, and whatever else you need to prepare for a rainy period ahead, We are not going to be done with rain on Saturday there’ll be back on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and beyond into the next work week. We’ll also be seeing a trend of much cooler temperatures compared to the 90s. The upper 80s and low 90s are possible by the next week. The upper 90s do not look likely anymore for this period. The big story is going to be an opportunity for fairly heavy rainfall during this period so we could catch up to our dry spell a tad bit. The opportunity for sunshine instead of rain returns for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

