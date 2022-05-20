Decatur Co. deputies searching for man after shots fired into Climax home

CLIMAX, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that fired shots into a residence, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Deputies said on Friday, a black early model Acura Sedan with possible tan or yellow pinstripes stopped and fired shots into a home in the 100 block of Hines Perkins Road in Climax.

The post said the car was driven by a man, possibly in his 20s with dreadlocks and a white tank top. The vehicle was last seen headed west on Hines Perkins Road toward Highway 262.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, you’re asked to call Investigator Vincent Edmond at (229) 400-8020 or Investigator Steve Clark at (229) 400-8030.

