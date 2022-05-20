Ask the Expert
ASU Track athletes qualify for nationals

By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A couple of Albany State Golden Rams have qualified for the NCCA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships which is set for next week.

Sydney Blackburn will be making her 2nd appearance throwing the discus and Sprinter Ed Gilbert is making his first competing in the 200.

Head coach Kenneth Taylor said it was expected for Blackburn to return but Gilbert caught everybody by surprise with the way he shined this season.

”Coming out of high school I never expected anything like it, coming off injuries even this recent season I had a hamstring injury but overall it was just good and I’m excited. Honestly make all American, just stay with the heat in the 200 just give it all I got this week and just training and just representing ASU overall” said Gilbert.

“I would say this something that i thought about, coming to school for track and doing track and I didn’t think i would make it far going to nationals so I feel honored” said Blackburn.

Both said they will be prepared for the cold weather up in Michigan and they hope to perform at their best.

