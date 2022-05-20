Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD searching for man wanted on aggravated assault charges

Freeman is wanted on several charges including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Freeman is wanted on several charges including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.(Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Robert Lee Freeman,21, is wanted for reckless conduct, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, 7-counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Police say Freeman is 5’05 and weighs 117 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Freeman should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberations to resume Friday morning
(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments. It happened after 1:30 p.m.
APD investigating East Albany shooting

Latest News

APD patrol car.
Recidivism impacting Dougherty Co.
The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments. It happened after 1:30 p.m.
APD investigating East Albany shooting
The conference was held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton
Concerns growing with Ga farmer’s mental health crisis
WALB
Growing concerns with Georgia farmer’s mental health crisis