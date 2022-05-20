APD searching for man wanted on aggravated assault charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Robert Lee Freeman,21, is wanted for reckless conduct, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, 7-counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Police say Freeman is 5’05 and weighs 117 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Freeman should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

