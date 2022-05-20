APD investigates three-vehicle accident near Sam’s Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany car accident is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, near Sam’s Club around 1:10 p.m. on Friday.

APD said a 2004 Kia Spectra was traveling westbound and ran the traffic light, causing it to hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound.

The Spectra continued traveling west before colliding with a 2012 Ford F150 traveling eastbound toward the intersection.

Police said the people in the Spectra were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The drivers in the other vehicles were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

