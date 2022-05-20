Albany leaders want to get rid of blighted homes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods.

They want to get rid of these eyesore and crime magnets as soon as possible.

Now people that live in the neighborhood believe if they try to tear some of these homes down, it’s going to affect more people than they realize.

Joe Terrell has been a resident in this neighborhood and doesn’t think Albany leaders should resort to tearing homes down. (WALB)

“It’s mostly homeless people that stop by every now and then that stay in there. We got more parks and lots in Albany than any city I have ever seen according to the people that lost their homes,” said resident, Joe Terrell.

He understands homeless people shouldn’t be living in abandoned properties but he emphasized that it’s more important for them to survive.

His suggestion is, “make different rules, give people a chance to renovate it and with the rules so strict, people that can afford to renovate them but then they want to charge $700 dollars a month rent which is something most people can’t afford,” said Terrell.

Commissioner Jon Howard is mindful that people can be affected and end up homeless but he said that was homeless shelters are for.

He said it’s a nuisance in the community.

“Individuals that may do other activities, set these homes on fire, or unfortunately sometimes they will try to pull the carpet and the air conditioners out to sell it,” said Howard.

Howard said the city will continue their plan to tear down blighted buildings.

“When we vote next month on the budget we will put another $600,000 back into the budget and that will be a continuation until 2023 and 2024 and it’s going to continue,” said Howard.

Howard said they will go over this issue in a commission meeting next month.

