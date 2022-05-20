Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany leaders want to get rid of blighted homes

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods.

They want to get rid of these eyesore and crime magnets as soon as possible.

Now people that live in the neighborhood believe if they try to tear some of these homes down, it’s going to affect more people than they realize.

Joe Terrell has been a resident in this neighborhood and doesn’t think Albany leaders should...
Joe Terrell has been a resident in this neighborhood and doesn’t think Albany leaders should resort to tearing homes down.(WALB)

“It’s mostly homeless people that stop by every now and then that stay in there. We got more parks and lots in Albany than any city I have ever seen according to the people that lost their homes,” said resident, Joe Terrell.

Terrell has been a resident in this neighborhood and doesn’t think Albany leaders should resort to tearing homes down.

He understands homeless people shouldn’t be living in abandoned properties but he emphasized that it’s more important for them to survive.

His suggestion is, “make different rules, give people a chance to renovate it and with the rules so strict, people that can afford to renovate them but then they want to charge $700 dollars a month rent which is something most people can’t afford,” said Terrell.

Commissioner Jon Howard is mindful that people can be affected and end up homeless but he said that was homeless shelters are for.

He said it’s a nuisance in the community.

Commissioner Howard is mindful that people can be affected and end up homeless but he said that...
Commissioner Howard is mindful that people can be affected and end up homeless but he said that was homeless shelters are for. He said it’s a nuisance in the community.(WALB)

“Individuals that may do other activities, set these homes on fire, or unfortunately sometimes they will try to pull the carpet and the air conditioners out to sell it,” said Howard.

Howard said the city will continue their plan to tear down blighted buildings.

“When we vote next month on the budget we will put another $600,000 back into the budget and that will be a continuation until 2023 and 2024 and it’s going to continue,” said Howard.

Howard said they will go over this issue in a commission meeting next month.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberations to resume Friday morning
The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments. It happened after 1:30 p.m.
APD investigating East Albany shooting
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
Both were charged with multiple counts of printing fictitious checks and tampering with evidence.
Albany search warrant leads to forgery arrest
Defense counsel for a man convicted of a crime that was described by the prosecutors as “the...
Ga. Supreme Court hears appeal in Jeffery Peacock murder case

Latest News

A sign limiting how much baby formula each family can get per visit.
Richland mom struggles to find formula for twins
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Guest Editorial: It’s election season with the primaries around the corner
Editorial
Guest Editorial: It's election season with the primaries around the corner
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life