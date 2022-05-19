Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘You are a very courageous young girl’: 9-year-old honored for saving family from house fire

A 9-year-old girl was recognized and honored for her quick thinking that helped save her family from a house fire.
By Alexis Dominguez and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) -- A 9-year-old Arizona girl was honored on Wednesday for saving her brother and sisters from their burning home.

“Rhae, you are a very courageous young girl who deserves to be recognized today as one of Glendale’s Fire Department’s ‘Little Heroes,’” Glendale firefighter Matt Bender said.

Rhae Parks is a third-grader who dreams of becoming a police officer, a job where she says she could save lives. But the Glendale Fire Department said she’s already a hero.

In February, a fire broke out at her family’s home in Glendale, according to AZFamily.

“Woke up in the middle of the night to some banging and some popping,” Philip Parks, Rhae’s dad, said. “We could hear it from the garage. We actually thought it was someone breaking into the garage. We went around to the front to look out. We could see some kind of glow from the fire.”

Rhae’s bedroom was directly over the flames, and she, too, heard the noises.

“The burning. I thought somebody was lighting fireworks outside our house,” Rhae said. “I heard him screaming in his crib saying, ‘There are fireworks going off!’”

Rhae’s school has a program where a firefighter will come and teach tips every month to make sure they’re safe in case of an emergency.

The Parks family says it’s thanks to that program that she knew what to do during this emergency.

“First thing she did was see the flames, ran right to her brother’s room and snatched him out of bed, and brought him to us,” Philip Parks said. “Went and made sure then that our second youngest, Gretchen, was accounted for.”

He says it was a proud moment for the whole family.

“Oh, it was fantastic; I mean, obviously, there was a lot going on, but just seeing her with her brother at the top of the stairs when we were all trying to get out was fantastic,” Philip Parks said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberations to resume Friday morning
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs

Latest News

FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
WALB
Growing concerns with Georgia farmer’s mental health crisis