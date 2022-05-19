Westover enters year two under Adam Miller

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks the final stretch of high school spring football across the state, with many a spring games set for later this week.

Over at Westover it is spring number two for head coach Adam Miller as the head man of the Patriots. which eyes the guys hoping to build on a two win season from a year ago.

The Patriots are the lone Albany team staying in 4A, chasing that first region title since 2013, and according to coach the vibes are much better going into year number two.

“Just the culture, the culture has definitely taken a shift for the better, a shift, a change for the better, our culture overall, you know our guys understand it’s built on discipline and effort and trust and that is the foundations of our program so the guys that are here, the guys that are focused, the guys that are locked in have done a phenomenal job living out those foundations in every aspect of their life so that change has taken place for sure,” said Miller. “I always wish it was longer, in Florida it was longer than it is up here in Georgia, when I was a head coach down there but it’s just always good to get on the field, get the pads popping a little bit and get reps. For us we don’t care who’s on the schedule we just want to line up and play. It doesn’t matter what classification or region we’re in, we just want to go out and compete and execute.”

And the guys will close the spring in the June Bug Classic on Thursday against Monroe..

