Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Ryan Duke trial

Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the Ryan Duke trial.

Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

WATCH LIVE:

Closing arguments to begin in Ryan Duke trial

Closing arguments to begin in Ryan Duke trial

Posted by WALB News 10 on Thursday, May 19, 2022

“Bo Dukes should be sitting in that chair, not Ryan,” John Merchant, one of Ryan Duke’s attorneys, said in the opening of the defense’s closing argument.

Bo Dukes was also charged in connection to Grinstead’s death and disappearance. He was convicted and sentenced to Wilcox County charges related to Grinstead’s death.

Merchant pressed the jury to use their common sense “as we go through this evidence.”

“There’s nothing that links Ryan to this murder. Nothing,” Merchant said.

Merchant also argued that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation missed a lot of key evidence back in 2005. He asked the jury to “not make the same mistake.”

2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor

Latest News

A sign limiting how much baby formula each family can get per visit.
Richland mom struggles to find formula for twins
WALB
Controversy underway in State Rep. District 153 race
WALB
Richland Mom Struggles to Find Formula for Twins
WALB
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway