WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Ryan Duke trial

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the Ryan Duke trial.
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
“Bo Dukes should be sitting in that chair, not Ryan,” John Merchant, one of Ryan Duke’s attorneys, said in the opening of the defense’s closing argument.
Bo Dukes was also charged in connection to Grinstead’s death and disappearance. He was convicted and sentenced to Wilcox County charges related to Grinstead’s death.
Merchant pressed the jury to use their common sense “as we go through this evidence.”
“There’s nothing that links Ryan to this murder. Nothing,” Merchant said.
Merchant also argued that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation missed a lot of key evidence back in 2005. He asked the jury to “not make the same mistake.”
