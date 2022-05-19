Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville baseball sweeps Pace in Final Four

The Bulldogs downed Pace in two games to advance to the State Championship series
The Bulldogs downed Pace in two games to advance to the State Championship series(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MABLETON, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville baseball team punched their ticket to the State Championship series on Monday night defeating Pace Academy in two games.

In game one, it was a solo shot from Bulldogs senior catcher Whit Wetherington that helped propel the road team to victory and in game two, senior Gabe Duncan homered and pitched a complete game to send his team to Statesboro.

It was a big night for the Bulldogs who are now just two wins away from their first title since 1999.

“This is what you work for, everything that you do and you know this is that moment that you dream of, and it’s here,” said Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald. “So we don’t want to miss the moment, we want to absorb it all and have fun with it and stay relaxed and just enjoy being around each other for another week. We executed when we needed too and had some good hits and you know just played really good baseball.”

Next, Thomasville will meet Vidalia on Monday night from Georgia Southern.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs
The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
Ryan Duke trial wraps up seventh day; Duke takes witness stand

Latest News

The Packers offensive line goes through a drill during practice
Packers growing in first spring under Calhoun
The Patriots get set to begin a drill at practice
Westover enters year two under Adam Miller
Crisp County poses with their medals following successful weekend on the track
Cougars conquer sprints up in Carrollton
After over 30 years, the Terrell Academy Eagles baseball team won their third state title in...
Terrell Academy’s baseball team wins GISA AA championship