Thomasville baseball sweeps Pace in Final Four

MABLETON, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville baseball team punched their ticket to the State Championship series on Monday night defeating Pace Academy in two games.

In game one, it was a solo shot from Bulldogs senior catcher Whit Wetherington that helped propel the road team to victory and in game two, senior Gabe Duncan homered and pitched a complete game to send his team to Statesboro.

It was a big night for the Bulldogs who are now just two wins away from their first title since 1999.

“This is what you work for, everything that you do and you know this is that moment that you dream of, and it’s here,” said Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald. “So we don’t want to miss the moment, we want to absorb it all and have fun with it and stay relaxed and just enjoy being around each other for another week. We executed when we needed too and had some good hits and you know just played really good baseball.”

Next, Thomasville will meet Vidalia on Monday night from Georgia Southern.

