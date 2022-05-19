Packers growing in first spring under Calhoun

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Spring high school football practice continues to roll on out in Moultrie as a new era is underway for the Packers.

Sean Calhoun has taken the reigns from Justin Rogers, as he is back with Colquitt County for the first time since leading them to state titles as the offensive coordinator under Rush Propst back in 2014 and 2015.

A lot has changed since then but the expectations have not and according to coach, this team knows just how good they want to be, and the goal is to see a return to the top of 7A.

“These kids have seen it, you know it’s not like it wasn’t in their lifetime I mean they were students in the elementary schools and so you know we’ve now brought back some coaches that were players on those teams and so they are living testimonies of it can be done and you know we definitely want this group to be the next one,” said Calhoun. “Is that going to come easy, not at all so you know that is why our practices and workouts have got to be hard because winning 7A and winning this region and beating who you have to beat is hard but everybody wants that fire because everything we do is to get to game fifteen and win game fifteen.”

A team that is feeling good and the Packers will close their spring with a scrimmage at Cairo on Friday night.

