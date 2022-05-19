Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Heat & Humidity, Wetter this weekend
we're gonna be warming up this afternoon to almost the same levels we were yesterday the difference today it's all about the humidity and that humidity will hel
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We’re gonna be warming up this afternoon to almost the same levels we were yesterday the difference today it’s all about the humidity and that humidity will help to aid our heat index numbers to get near 100 early this afternoon and topping off at one or two here in Albany. So if you’re gonna do some yard work this morning, yeah, miles muggy in the low 70s Eight o’clock at nine at noon time and 95 to 4pm. Again we are forecasting a high to get very close. To the record of 99 a record high 1962 We’ll get 98 Now warm to mild tonight and then the temperatures do finally take a break from the intense heat that we’ve had for this time of year will fall into the 80s. Morning lows won’t cool off much we’ll get in the upper 60s early next week. But the big story here is the rain chances coming up to the likely rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

