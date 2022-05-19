Ask the Expert
Showers and thunderstorms are back in southwest Georgia as we head into the weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We still have a high-pressure system that is sitting in the area and will keep us relatively dry through portions of Friday. This means that tonight we remain dry with a chance for some patchy fog. However, this increase in moisture will bring rain chances for Friday afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but there could be a few stronger storms the further you get closer to the Florida State Line. Temperatures for Friday will be in the mid-90s with lows getting into the late 70s. Now moving into the weekend, we will be seeing a lot more tropical air making its way into Southwest Georgia. This is going to bring in an opportunity for numerous showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Fewer chances for showers and thunderstorms later into the night and early Sunday. We could see some excessive rainfall which has a marginal risk for that extra rainfall. Highs for Saturday will be in the 80s with lows expected around the seven days. Now by Sunday, there’ll be a cold front that will be moving into the area to aid in that tropical moisture to provide more activity for all of South Georgia. Currently, we’ll see that cold front provide some kind of rainfall through Tuesday, and then we’ll be seeing another front approaching by the end of next week. Temperatures throughout this time will continue to stay in the mid to upper 80s. We could see some low 90s by the middle of next week with lows mainly staying in the 70s.

