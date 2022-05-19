Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cougars conquer sprints up in Carrollton

Video from WALB
By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WALB) - State track meets have come and gone and what a weekend it was for many of the schools in our area.

All weekend we shared the success of the Albany schools and more over at Hugh Mills, but what about what happened elsewhere, including up in Carrollton where the boys from Crisp County put on a show.

Saturday was a special day for the Cougars up in Carrollton as they would bring back three gold medals to Cordele.

A team of sprinters that also walked away with a third place finish in the team standings.

Jayce Gray captured a state title in the 100 and 200 meters, Jaylen Smith captured third in that 200 as well and those two plus Jayden Gray and Adrion Holton were your 4x100 champs with a school record time of 41.27, the fifth fastest time in the state and what a weekend it was for Crisp County.

“We had been hearing a lot of rumors and whispers about the team and we’re not that good so we went in, kind of with a chip on our shoulder and we had to prove, I heard a lot of comments from coaches up there,” said Cougars track coach Christopher Bowen. “We earned a lot of respect from teams that traditionally haven’t seen South Georgia runners represent the way my students represented this weekend. It’s huge, it’s a superman effort with just sprinters, I know football is the king of the south but there is a new prince in town.”

Taking the track world by storm and the Cougars say this is only the beginning.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs
The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
Ryan Duke trial wraps up seventh day; Duke takes witness stand

Latest News

The Packers offensive line goes through a drill during practice
Packers growing in first spring under Calhoun
The Bulldogs downed Pace in two games to advance to the State Championship series
Thomasville baseball sweeps Pace in Final Four
The Patriots get set to begin a drill at practice
Westover enters year two under Adam Miller
After over 30 years, the Terrell Academy Eagles baseball team won their third state title in...
Terrell Academy’s baseball team wins GISA AA championship