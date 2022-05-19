Cougars conquer sprints up in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WALB) - State track meets have come and gone and what a weekend it was for many of the schools in our area.

All weekend we shared the success of the Albany schools and more over at Hugh Mills, but what about what happened elsewhere, including up in Carrollton where the boys from Crisp County put on a show.

Saturday was a special day for the Cougars up in Carrollton as they would bring back three gold medals to Cordele.

A team of sprinters that also walked away with a third place finish in the team standings.

Jayce Gray captured a state title in the 100 and 200 meters, Jaylen Smith captured third in that 200 as well and those two plus Jayden Gray and Adrion Holton were your 4x100 champs with a school record time of 41.27, the fifth fastest time in the state and what a weekend it was for Crisp County.

“We had been hearing a lot of rumors and whispers about the team and we’re not that good so we went in, kind of with a chip on our shoulder and we had to prove, I heard a lot of comments from coaches up there,” said Cougars track coach Christopher Bowen. “We earned a lot of respect from teams that traditionally haven’t seen South Georgia runners represent the way my students represented this weekend. It’s huge, it’s a superman effort with just sprinters, I know football is the king of the south but there is a new prince in town.”

Taking the track world by storm and the Cougars say this is only the beginning.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.