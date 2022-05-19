Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid

Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifted public opinion toward joining NATO. (Source: CNN/AFPTV)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to meet with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Sweden Prime minister Magdalena Andersson Thursday in Washington.

It’s a show of support by the U.S. after the two European nations applied for NATO membership.

Their applications were a response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, which sparked security concerns across the region.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made clear that there would be consequences if the two Nordic countries join.(Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting will allow the three nations to “coordinate on the path forward.”

Sullivan noted the vast significance of two nations with a long tradition of neutrality choosing to join the world’s most powerful defensive alliance.

The three leaders are expected to speak in front of the press Thursday at the white house.

All 30 NATO members must give unanimous approval for a country to be accepted into the alliance.

Right now, Turkey is expressing opposition, but Sullivan said he’s “confident” the applications for NATO membership will be approved.

Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments to begin in Ryan Duke trial
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross