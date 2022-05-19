APD investigating East Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in East Albany.

The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments. It happened after 1:30 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Police said the victim’s condition is not known at this time.

A witness at the scene told WALB News 10 that he was in his car when the shooting incident happened. He said the victim was in his car when suspects in ski masks came up and started shooting. The witness told WALB that said the victim drove to a gas station to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

