Albany search warrant leads to forgery arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A search warrant that occurred on May 18 has led to a forgery arrest, according to the Albany Police Department.

The search warrant happened in the 600 block of W 4th Avenue in reference to a forgery case.

Police said Derrick Dyson, 26, was attempting to get rid of evidence from the forgery cases when officers arrived.

Dyson and Avn Williams, 25, were both taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Police said the two had prints of fictitious checks.

Both were charged with multiple counts of printing fictitious checks and tampering with evidence.

Dyson had an active probation warrant prior to the search. The investigation is still ongoing and additional suspects are being investigated. There are multiple victims in these cases, according to police.

Dyson and Williams were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

