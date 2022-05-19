Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust

Ocilla drug bust
Ocilla drug bust(South Central Drug Task Force)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested in a drug bust involving fentanyl-infused drugs, according to a Facebook post by the South Central Drug Task Force (SCDTF).

On May 18, a search warrant was executed on the West side of Ocilla after agents developed probable cause that illegal drugs were being distributed from a home.

During the search warrant, agents seized over 550 grams of suspected marijuana, packaging material, digital scales, a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, currency and a firearm.

“Any case where fentanyl is taken off the streets is a success,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The agency also said Irwin and surrounding counties have had multiple overdoses within the past year.

The SCDTF was assisted by the Ocilla Police Department and the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCDTF encourages anyone who suspects drug distribution is taking place to call her tip line at (229) 468-8449.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
(Source: WALB)
Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberations to resume Friday morning
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs

Latest News

WALB
Growing concerns with Georgia farmer’s mental health crisis
WALB
Recidivism and It’s Impact in Dougherty County
WALB
APD investigating East Albany shooting
WALB
Camilla Fire Dept. visits students
WALB
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberations to resume Friday morning