2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested in a drug bust involving fentanyl-infused drugs, according to a Facebook post by the South Central Drug Task Force (SCDTF).

On May 18, a search warrant was executed on the West side of Ocilla after agents developed probable cause that illegal drugs were being distributed from a home.

During the search warrant, agents seized over 550 grams of suspected marijuana, packaging material, digital scales, a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, currency and a firearm.

“Any case where fentanyl is taken off the streets is a success,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The agency also said Irwin and surrounding counties have had multiple overdoses within the past year.

The SCDTF was assisted by the Ocilla Police Department and the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCDTF encourages anyone who suspects drug distribution is taking place to call her tip line at (229) 468-8449.

