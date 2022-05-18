Record Breaking Heat Possible

Temperatures are well above average all across the area and that heat will be going nowhere anytime soon. A dry air pocket it sitting overhear us and that’s stopping any storms from forming.

Today Albany measured 97 degrees which beats a record set back in 1908.

Lows tonight will provide us a but of relief from the heat we’ve been getting. Lower 60s for most. The coldest spots will get into the upper 50s.

Then you can kiss the cool mornings goodbye. Overnight we will only drop into the upper 60s with some staying in the 70s starting on Thursday

Thursday’s and Friday’s highs will be the same as Wednesday. In the low 90s except for Albany which could near the triple digits. Relatively low humidity levels won’t make it feel much warmer.

A surge of moisture for the weekend will lower our highs and bump up our rain chances to more than 50%. These showers and storms don’t carry a significant severe threat and have promise to twiddle down drought-like conditions for our northern communities. 2-3′' of rain is possible with most getting near 1′'.

We are still tracking potential tropical development in the Caribbean next week, but nothing has formed just yet.

