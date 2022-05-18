We are starting off this morning kind of comfortable but we’re gonna get crispy this afternoon 99 is the forecast high, the average is 88. The record today is 100 set back in 1962. Look how fast we’re going to heat up 77 9am At 8:11am into the low 90s By lunchtime and then hanging out in the mid to upper 90s all afternoon long. The one saving grace is that our humidity levels are still fairly low dew points in the 50s here in Albany, a little bit more humid South though 95 at 7pm at five at 9pm at 1:11pm. So warm to mild we’ll see a temperature leveling off towards 70 Tomorrow morning but the temperatures will still be very hot and higher humidity on Thursday and Friday will make the feels like getting up to 100 but it cool down coming yeah Saturday and Sunday. The daytime highs mornings will cool a little bit early next week. That’s because rain chances are coming to the likely side this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.