ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Wednesday is going to remain fairly hot and fairly dry. We’ll see those temperatures go from the 90s down into the upper 60s for lows under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming out of the Southwest at this point. Now, this is when we will be seeing an opportunity for the fog to develop in the early morning. Thursday should remain a drier day, but the southwesterly flow will drive in more moisture continuing into Friday as well. During this time, temperatures will be rising into the upper to mid-90s that will continue into Friday when we can also see another chance for some mid-90s highs. Things will start changing once we get closer to Saturday. A cold front will be diving closer to southwest Georgia. This will bring an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and thunderstorms will start in light coverage on Friday, but the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms will be here by Saturday. That is because plenty of tropical moisture will be lifting northward. Now the continuation of this front will linger into early next week, which will keep rain possible for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. You’re going to keep that summertime pattern throughout the entire next work week. We will also be seeing high temperatures falling from the 90s into the upper 80s and then lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

