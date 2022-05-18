Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Heating up before showers and storms arrive during the weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Wednesday is going to remain fairly hot and fairly dry. We’ll see those temperatures go from the 90s down into the upper 60s for lows under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming out of the Southwest at this point. Now, this is when we will be seeing an opportunity for the fog to develop in the early morning. Thursday should remain a drier day, but the southwesterly flow will drive in more moisture continuing into Friday as well. During this time, temperatures will be rising into the upper to mid-90s that will continue into Friday when we can also see another chance for some mid-90s highs. Things will start changing once we get closer to Saturday. A cold front will be diving closer to southwest Georgia. This will bring an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and thunderstorms will start in light coverage on Friday, but the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms will be here by Saturday. That is because plenty of tropical moisture will be lifting northward. Now the continuation of this front will linger into early next week, which will keep rain possible for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. You’re going to keep that summertime pattern throughout the entire next work week. We will also be seeing high temperatures falling from the 90s into the upper 80s and then lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
Ryan Duke trial wraps up seventh day; Duke takes witness stand
Crime scene
2 charged after entering auto, debit card theft in Albany
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
APD: 2 arrested after shooting to stop car from being repossessed
Police lights by night
GBI investigating body found in Tift Co.

Latest News

WALB First Alert Forecast 05/18/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Forecast 05/18/22 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Record Breaking Heat Possible