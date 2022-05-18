Eighth day of Ryan Duke trial underway
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ryan Duke trial is in its eighth day in an Irwin County court. Duke is on trial for his connection to the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
On Tuesday, Ryan Duke took the stand to testify. Wednesday, the court is expected to hear from more witnesses from both the state and defense.
Closing arguments are expected on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.