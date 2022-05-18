Controversy underway in State Rep. District 153 race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia Primary is just six days away and the State Representative race in District 153 is brewing up controversy as one of the candidates is making criminal allegations and has filed a police report.

Al Wynn and David Sampson are Democratic candidates for State Representative. Just days before the primary, Wynn held a news conference in front of the Government Center in Albany – alleging illegal activity.

“We have 200 plus signs that are missing and we don’t know where they’re at,” he said.

Al Wynn, Democratic candidate, said his signs have been removed from a lot of spots around the city. (WALB)

Wynn said one of his supporters told him she witnessed one of his election signs in her yard being swapped with a Sampson election. She also said a prominent Dougherty County official did it – not Sampson. But since there is no video evidence, the official was not named.

“Looks like desperate people do desperate things,” Wynn said.

WALB’s Lenah Allen asked Sampson if he knew anything about it. He said it’s not his brand of politics.

“We operate this way, with honesty and integrity,” he said.

David Sampson, Democratic candidate, said his focus is solely on improving the City of Albany. (WALB)

Regardless of the sign issue, voters will still have a decision to make on May 24 and both candidates stand strong on their campaign focuses and goals.

Wynn said if elected, he will use his connections in Atlanta to bring industries to Albany which he said will decrease the crime rate and get rid of low-paying jobs.

“We need industry here and we want to offer incentives to our existing industry to stay here. There’s just a number of areas we need to look at,” he said.

Sampson said he is focused on promoting unity in Albany while also making sure the elderly community is provided for.

“I know as do you, as does everybody in this community, this community can be better. What I have to carry to Atlanta if I’m elected is the will of the people,” he said.

The winner on Tuesday will face Republican Tracy Taylor in November. The incumbent, CaMia Jackson – is not running for re-election.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.