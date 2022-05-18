Ask the Expert
Albany man arrested in aggravated assault, robbery incident

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has been arrested following an aggravated assault and robbery by force incident, according to the police department.

Albany police said on Sunday, officers responded to a robbery by force at Big Daddy’s in the 300 block of East Oglethorpe around 3:40 a.m.

A woman reported to police that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend Quintavius Green, 28. She said that Green punched her several times in the face, ripped her clothes, and took her cell phone and car keys.

Green fled the scene. Later, officers said they attempted to do a traffic stop but he fled.

Green was eventually found in the 500 block of Sands Drive where he wrecked his vehicle. He then fled from the driver’s door and fired a shot when he wrecked the vehicle.

A report says officers did not return fire and waited until other officers arrived on the scene but Green was not found.

He was eventually arrested and charged with robbery by force, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He is in the Dougherty County Jail.

If anyone has any questions regarding this incident, please contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

