2 arrested after ADDU search warrant
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after drugs, firearms, along with cash were found during a search warrant, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On Tuesday, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of Sharon Drive.
Police said the search came as a result of multiple complaints of drug activity being conducted in the area. During the search, several items were seized such as:
- 3.5 pounds of marijuana
- AR 15 assault rifle
- Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun
- $1,669.00 in currency
- plastic baggies
Taljon Cromer Jr. and Jazmin Cromer were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute,
- Possession of Drug Related Objects,
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (2 counts)
- Reckless Conduct
Unlike Jazmin, Taljon was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.