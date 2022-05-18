2 arrested after ADDU search warrant

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after drugs, firearms, along with cash were found during a search warrant, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Tuesday, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of Sharon Drive.

Police said the search came as a result of multiple complaints of drug activity being conducted in the area. During the search, several items were seized such as:

  • 3.5 pounds of marijuana
  • AR 15 assault rifle
  • Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun
  • $1,669.00 in currency
  • plastic baggies

Taljon Cromer Jr. and Jazmin Cromer were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute,
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects,
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes (2 counts)
  • Reckless Conduct

Unlike Jazmin, Taljon was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

On yesterday, May, 17, 2022, members of the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

