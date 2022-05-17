Worth Co. honors fallen deputy

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Family, friends and other lawmen gathered outside of the Worth County Courthouse to remember a fallen deputy.

“This man was serving a warrant with another deputy at a residence in Doles and went to the door and announced himself as a deputy sheriff for Worth County with a warrant,” Sheriff Donald Whitaker said. “A single shotgun blast was fired which took Deputy Gibbons’ life.”

Whitaker said he is unsure why it took so long for William Pickett Giddens to be recognized, but that he was never truly forgotten. Giddens was killed in the line of duty in 1920.

“This got brought to my attention a couple of years ago through an organization called C.O.P.S.,” Whitaker said. “Concerned Of Police Survivors. It’s an organization that keeps up with law enforcement officers that’s killed in the line of duty nationwide.”

A family member holding a picture of the late William Pickett Giddens, a Worth County deputy. (WALB)

The sheriff and some deputies did some research on Deputy Giddens, with the help of Giddens’ family. Afterward, Whitaker said he understood just how big of an impact Giddens made.

Many of Giddens’ family members were in attendance including many of his grandchildren. They say that while this is a long time coming, they are very grateful.

“I know that my mother would be very appreciative of what the sheriff and the commissioner have done,” Jack Gay, Giddens’ oldest grandchild, said. “The rest of the family is deeply honored by this tribute for our grandfather.”

Giddens is the only Worth County lawman to be killed in the line of duty.

