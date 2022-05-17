Valdosta man charged with battery, child cruelty

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing battery and child cruelty charges in connection to an incident where an infant was injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On May 2, police responded to a home in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue. When police arrived, they were told that a 5-month-old baby in Jacksonville, Fla. was in the hospital with skull fractures.

Police said the father, later identified as Jasion Greathouse, 20, told DFCS that while he was watching the baby, it fell and was taken for medical treatment. The baby was taken to Jacksonville because its condition was not getting better, according to VPD.

Police said hospital staff told them that the baby had multiple features throughout her body and that the injuries were non-accidental.

Greathouse was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children and was arrested at his home.

Police said the baby is still getting medical treatment in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.