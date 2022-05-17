Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a former Hollywood actor and stuntman who taught at the Young Actors Conservatory on charges of sexual battery on a minor, rape and sexual assault.

Ryan Carr, 37, was arrested after a complaint saying Carr had provided alcohol and drugs to a minor in order to coerce her into having sex with him, according to the sheriff’s office. That victim was a student of his at the theater company, TCSO says.

The sheriff’s office also says Carr is accused of inappropriately touching another minor while he was working as a gymnastics coach at a local gym.

A TCSO spokesperson says the investigation lasted several weeks. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact ages of the victims; however, investigators say they were both under the age of 18.

Carr was booked into the Thomas County Jail and is being held without bond.

Carr moved to the Thomasville area in 2019, with a background working in Chicago and Los Angeles as an actor and stuntman in TV shows including Empire and Chicago P.D., and in films including Divergent and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.