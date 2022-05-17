Record Breaking Heat Possible

Summer isn’t in full swing just yet, but it’s starting to feel like it.

Temperatures today maxed in the lower to middle 90s with the sun at full blast.

A weak cold front will be passing by overnight. This won’t make much of a difference with temperatures, but it’ll feel less humid outside over the coming days.

A mid level ridge will begin to build along the eastern seaboard which will provide the chance of record breaking temperatures from Wednesday to Friday.

Tue - 94 (Rec 96)

Wed - 97 (Rec 100)

Thu - 97 (Rec 99)

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s with daytime temps capping out in the mid and potentially upper 90s.

Deep tropical moisture will move in late week. It’ll still be hot, but there will be a chance for cooling showers. There will also be a chance for storms to quench our areas under a moderate drought.

Over the next few days are eyes will also be on the tropical. A potential preseason storm is being signaled by some long range weather models. Recent runs are showing strong shear in the Gulf this weekend into next week which would tear up any storm that begins to form and send it to the Florida Peninsula. It is something the weather team will continue to watch in the coming week or so.

