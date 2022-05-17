Lowndes Co. breaks ground on new animal shelter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County leaders hope a new animal shelter will save the lives of more pets.

The county broke ground on a new shelter on Tuesday.

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is expanding to bring more amenities, not only for the furry friends there but for those who are looking to adopt new pets in the community.

County Manager Paige Dukes said they often see pets get returned to the shelter because of house owners having challenges with training. Now, the new shelter will have volunteers and veterinarians to help with this issue.

“We really want to make sure that we offer training and classes and amenities in areas that it addresses, where we know citizens are bringing pets back to the shelter. We want to make sure that whenever those pets go home that it truly is their forever home,” Dukes said.

This new shelter will be much bigger than the previous one. The current shelter was built in the early 90s and hasn’t been revamped since.

County leaders said this new building is well overdue.

“We want citizens to know this is not a forgotten project, I think that so many times, we get really busy in local government and our citizens feel like things slip through the cracks, and this certainly not something that has,” Dukes said.

So far, they have completed the design phase and are looking to start construction in the next few months.

