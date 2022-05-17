All right, here we go. We’re starting off this morning pretty mild. There’s some clouds, but boy, we’re gonna see the sunshine take over and that’s going to heat us up to near 90 By midday. It will be in the low to mid 90s all afternoon go with a high of 95 It’s a degree shy from the record high, and we’re gonna be flirting with records for the rest of the workweek for daytime highs. One two mile this evening 92 to 75 but with the dryer the dew points are dropping, we’re actually going to be pretty comfortable tomorrow, anywhere between 60 and 65. And that’s pretty much average for this time of year but nothing average about these daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday and Friday all in the upper 90s. But you do see a nice cooling trend this weekend. Why? That’s because rain chances are going to come back in earnest and boy do we need some widespread rainfall. The best chance will come Saturday but even Sunday we got a good chance too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

