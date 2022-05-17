Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Mental health is an important part of overall health and well-being.

COVID-19, racial and political tensions, job and family balance, inflation, a country in flux, social media — no wonder mental health awareness is vital now more than ever for Americans.

According to the CDC:

More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.

1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.

1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people from ages 15-34 in the U.S.

These are astounding figures that will grip the very bottom stitch of your heart when it affects someone you love.

Don’t stand back and think they will just get over this or it’s just a phase of life they are going through, take action. Seek help and guidance from a licensed professional now if you suspect your loved one is struggling with their mental health.

Prevention works, treatment is effective and people can recover from mental disorders and live full and productive lives.

