Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life

Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life
By Bruce Austin
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Mental health is an important part of overall health and well-being.

COVID-19, racial and political tensions, job and family balance, inflation, a country in flux, social media — no wonder mental health awareness is vital now more than ever for Americans.

According to the CDC:

  • More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.
  • 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.
  • 1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.
  • 1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression
  • Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people from ages 15-34 in the U.S.

These are astounding figures that will grip the very bottom stitch of your heart when it affects someone you love.

Don’t stand back and think they will just get over this or it’s just a phase of life they are going through, take action. Seek help and guidance from a licensed professional now if you suspect your loved one is struggling with their mental health.

Prevention works, treatment is effective and people can recover from mental disorders and live full and productive lives.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI investigating body found in Tift Co.
Crime scene
2 charged after entering auto, debit card theft in Albany
Tara Grinstead (Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke trial back in session
She's been found.
Update: Missing Albany juvenile found
Quintavis Green, 28, robbery suspect
APD on the hunt for robbery suspect

Latest News

An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Guest Editorial: It’s election season with the primaries around the corner
Editorial
Guest Editorial: It's election season with the primaries around the corner
Editoiral
Editorial: Mental health important at every stage of life
Charlye Allen was honored as a presidential scholar. She’s one of three students in the entire...
Early Co. High senior named presidential scholar