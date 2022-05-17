Early Co. High senior named presidential scholar

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Charlye Allen was honored as a presidential scholar.

She’s one of three students in the entire state to get this kind of recognition.

The presidential scholar honor is for a high school senior’s achievements in academics, the arts, career and technical education fields.

Allen talked about her reaction to the news.

“I was so surprised. It was like 7 o’clock in the morning and my mom actually woke me up with news, and I just couldn’t believe it and it was so early and it was unbelievable. I have been working very hard for all of my achievements, so getting into Harvard and, especially for this one, because it is such a big honor. I’ve been working hard in my studies and all my extracurriculars to get it,” said Allen.

Allen plans to major in neuroscience at Harvard.

