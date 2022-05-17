Douglas PD seeing increase in gun-related incidents

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is stepping up patrols to counter an uptick in gun-related issues in the city.

Douglas Police Chief Shane Edmisten said he’s alarmed by the nature of gun incidents around town. Gunfire at homes, at cars and in public places.

Video from WALB

Even though no one in recent incidents was shot, Edmisten said it’s a concern that there’s so much gunfire.

The chief said on May 6, over 60 shots were fired at George Washington Carver Shopping Center, which is across from the Douglas Housing Authority office.

There has been a timeline of gun-related incidents since March 21, including:

March 21 on Bowen’s Mill at Old Bell Lake Rd.

April 16 on 800 block of N. Coweta

April 26 on 1000 block of E. Ward

May 4 on 1000 block of E. Ward

May 4 on 900 block of S. Gaskin

May 6 on 900 block of S. Gaskin

There were three previous incidents on 1800 block of S. Peterson on Jan. 16 and Feb. 27

Edmisten said he believes the gun-related incidents his department is called to could be gang-related.

“I’ve ordered my officers to ensure that they are enforcing any traffic laws that they can. Anything that we can enforce to show a presence and let these people that are dangerously shooting for no reason that we mean business,” Edmisten said.

The police chief said the agency is dealing with the same issues that many bigger departments are facing: witnesses who won’t share what they know with police. Edmisten said if you see something, say something. That information could protect someone you know.

